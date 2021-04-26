Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of DFS opened at $102.84 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

