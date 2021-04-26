Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

