DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $45.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,216. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DISH Network by 50.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

