Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

