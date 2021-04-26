Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.