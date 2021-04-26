Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSEY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

