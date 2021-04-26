Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.