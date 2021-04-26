Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DSEY. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

