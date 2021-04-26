Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

DSEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

