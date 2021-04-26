Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DSEY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Diversey stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

