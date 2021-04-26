Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSEY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

