Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

