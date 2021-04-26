dKargo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.57 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, dKargo has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $200.26 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

