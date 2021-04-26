DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of DMC Global worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DMC Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DMC Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.