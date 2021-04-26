DMScript Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

