Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Dnb Asa stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.