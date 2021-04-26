Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Docebo stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,961,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

