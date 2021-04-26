Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $70.37 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $70.37 million and approximately $47.52 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00087296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00739323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00094590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,145,435 coins and its circulating supply is 661,421,080 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

