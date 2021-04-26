Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 11.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $134.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

