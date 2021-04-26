Doctors Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.01 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $172.70 million and $4.01 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070553 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

