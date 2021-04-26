DODO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.22 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, DODO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00006033 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $359.92 million and $58.22 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00064729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00746615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.25 or 0.07457540 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

