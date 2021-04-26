DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Price Tops $4.35 on Exchanges

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00008079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded down 68.7% against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $1.99 million worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00284019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.03 or 0.00995310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00732548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.04 or 0.99933580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

