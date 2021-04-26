Doki Doki Finance Hits Market Cap of $11.88 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $441,222.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $239.17 or 0.00450092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00737802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00093737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.42 or 0.07359080 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,997 coins and its circulating supply is 49,668 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

