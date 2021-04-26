Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

NYSE DG opened at $213.31 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

