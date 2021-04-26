Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $78.76. 49,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

