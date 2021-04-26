Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

D stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

