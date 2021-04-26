Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $978.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $999.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $963.84 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $873.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $397.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

