Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $978.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $999.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $963.84 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $873.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DPZ opened at $397.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
