Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Domo worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

