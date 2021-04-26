Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stake Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions comprises about 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $30.72. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

