Donut Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.91 million and $277,297.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00283119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.22 or 0.01006909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.00734296 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00025529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,257.44 or 1.00202071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

