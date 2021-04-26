Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLOW opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

