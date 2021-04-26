Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $148.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dover by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

