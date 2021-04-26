Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lowered by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.86. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

