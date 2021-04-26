DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. 388,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,835,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

