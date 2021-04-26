DragonVein 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.17 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. DragonVein has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,558.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $832.95 or 0.01555200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.59 or 0.00482819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00061969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001583 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

