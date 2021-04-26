DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,485.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $851.79 or 0.01592544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00493469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00062792 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001670 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

