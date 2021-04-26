DREP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.62 or 0.00741715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.24 or 0.07380216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.