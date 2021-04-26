Drep [new] Market Cap Reaches $51.96 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $51.96 million and $5.34 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.