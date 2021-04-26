DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

