DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $139.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $137.83 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.