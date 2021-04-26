DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $139.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

NYSE DTE opened at $137.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

