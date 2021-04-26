DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Tops $836,148.37

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $836,148.37 and approximately $5,965.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.