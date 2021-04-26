DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $835,967.02 and approximately $3,315.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00027267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008962 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

