Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,058 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $91,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.