Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.05

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

About Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

