Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Shares Down 0.8%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.