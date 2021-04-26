Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Reaches $99.53 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $99.53 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.