DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

