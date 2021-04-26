Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $1,671,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 25.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $96.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

