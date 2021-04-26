Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 60,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,978. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.