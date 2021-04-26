Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report sales of $191.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.90 million and the lowest is $190.90 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $698.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $698.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $860.32 million, with estimates ranging from $849.67 million to $869.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Dynatrace stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

